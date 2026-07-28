Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.42. Over the past 52 weeks, AMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.63 and as low as 10.72, with a median of 13.43.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AMP has a P/S ratio of 2.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.14.

Finally, our model also underscores that AMP has a P/CF ratio of 15.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 33.51. Over the past year, AMP's P/CF has been as high as 23.08 and as low as 14.74, with a median of 17.06.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ameriprise Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AMP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.