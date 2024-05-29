News & Insights

Stocks

Ameriprise Financial Adjusts Stake in Ascential PLC

May 29, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

Ascential PLC has announced a major change in its shareholder structure, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. crossing a voting rights threshold on May 24, 2024. Ameriprise now holds a total of 5.171% of voting rights within Ascential, which corresponds to 10,663,156 voting rights. This significant adjustment to Ascential’s voting rights landscape followed the acquisition or disposal of shares by Ameriprise Financial.

For further insights into GB:ASCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.