Ameriprise Financial Adjusts Stake in Ascential PLC

Ascential (GB:ASCL) has released an update.

Ascential PLC has announced a major change in its shareholder structure, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. crossing a voting rights threshold on May 24, 2024. Ameriprise now holds a total of 5.171% of voting rights within Ascential, which corresponds to 10,663,156 voting rights. This significant adjustment to Ascential’s voting rights landscape followed the acquisition or disposal of shares by Ameriprise Financial.

