Ameriprise (AMP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported $4.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $10.83 for the same period compares to $9.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.29, the EPS surprise was +5.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Assets Under Management : $1.3 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.3 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Administration : $355.5 million versus $349.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $355.5 million versus $349.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Assets Under Management, Administration and Advisement : $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion.

: $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM : $678.11 million versus $676.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $678.11 million versus $676.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Distribution fees : $554 million versus $556.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $554 million versus $556.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $891 million versus $841.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $891 million versus $841.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $373 million compared to the $411.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $373 million compared to the $411.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $133 million compared to the $134.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $133 million compared to the $134.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $3.1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $3.1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Revenues- Asset Management- Other revenues : $6 million versus $6.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $6 million versus $6.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Revenues- Asset Management : $1.04 billion compared to the $924.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $924.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations: $-387 million versus $-374.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ameriprise have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

