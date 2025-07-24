Ameriprise (AMP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $9.11 for the same period compares to $8.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.00, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Assets Under Management : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Administration : $331.05 million versus $323.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $331.05 million versus $323.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Assets Under Management and Administration : $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion.

: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM : $654.22 million compared to the $631.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $654.22 million compared to the $631.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $891 million versus $841.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $891 million versus $841.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $361 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $377.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $361 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $377.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Revenues- Distribution fees : $502 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $522.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $502 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $522.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenues- Other revenues : $136 million versus $137.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $136 million versus $137.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $2.6 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $2.6 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $342 million versus $356.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $342 million versus $356.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income : $309 million compared to the $295.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $309 million compared to the $295.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $101 million compared to the $103.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ameriprise have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

