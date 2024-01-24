Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.75, compared to $6.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM : $636.94 million compared to the $596.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $636.94 million compared to the $596.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Management : $1.08 billion compared to the $992.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $992.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Assets Under Administration : $279.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.37 million.

: $279.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.37 million. AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets : $488.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $450.45 billion.

: $488.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $450.45 billion. Revenues- Net investment income : $888 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $799.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.9%.

: $888 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $799.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.9%. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $404 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $377.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.

: $404 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $377.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%. Revenues- Distribution fees : $469 million versus $477.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.

: $469 million versus $477.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $2.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

: $2.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $389 million compared to the $362.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $389 million compared to the $362.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income : $245 million versus $202.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.1% change.

: $245 million versus $202.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.1% change. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $100 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

Shares of Ameriprise have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

