Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings per share of $4.53 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44. Moreover, the bottom line was 7.9% higher than the year-ago quarter.



Results for the quarter were aided by growth in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Moreover, an improvement in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balance were tailwinds.



After taking into consideration significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $177 million or $1.43 per share, down from $463 million or $3.53 per share in the prior-year quarter.



For 2020, adjusted operating earnings per share of $14.08 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.05. However, the bottom line was 12.5% lower than the year-ago figure. Net income (GAAP basis) was $1.53 billion or $12.20 per share, down from $1.89 billion or $13.92 per share in 2019.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

On an operating basis, total adjusted net revenues for the quarter were $3.14 billion, up 3% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion. On a GAAP basis, net revenues were $3.18 billion, down 3.2% year over year.



For the year, total adjusted net revenues, on an operating basis were $11.83 billion, down 6.9% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.75 billion. On a GAAP basis, net revenues were $11.90 billion, down 8.2% year over year.



Quarterly adjusted operating expenses were $2.46 billion, increasing 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

AUM & AUA Improve

Driven by strong organic growth and market appreciation, total AUM and AUA was a record $1.10 trillion, up 13.2% year over year.

Our Take

Solid AUM balance and diversified investment portfolio are expected to continue supporting the company. Moreover, its business-restructuring efforts (the sale of the Home & Auto division, and the launch of the federal savings bank) will likely aid revenues. However, the company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Ameriprise currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.84. The figure reflects a rise of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Invesco IVZ reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Also, the bottom line grew 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Blackstone’s BX fourth-quarter 2020 distributable earnings of $1.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. Moreover, the figure represents a rise of 56.9% from the prior-year quarter.

