Ameriprise (AMP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported revenue of $3.91 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.68, compared to $6.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.58, the EPS surprise was +1.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM : $587.17 million compared to the $613.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $587.17 million compared to the $613.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM : $0.35 million compared to the $0.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.35 million compared to the $0.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets : $444.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $463.94 billion.

: $444.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $463.94 billion. Total Assets Under Management : $990.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.

: $990.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. Revenues- Net investment income : $809 million compared to the $725.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +131.8% year over year.

: $809 million compared to the $725.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +131.8% year over year. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $390 million versus $385.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $390 million versus $385.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Revenues- Distribution fees : $463 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $595.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $463 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $595.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $2.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $2.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenues- Other revenues : $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $127 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenues- Asset Management : $826 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $839.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $826 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $839.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management- Distribution fees : $552 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

: $552 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenues- Advice and Wealth Management- Management, financial advice and service fees: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

Shares of Ameriprise have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

