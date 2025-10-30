Ameriprise (AMP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) reported $4.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $9.92 for the same period compares to $8.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.60, the EPS surprise was +3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Assets Under Management : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Administration : $347.92 million compared to the $334.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $347.92 million compared to the $334.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Management and Administration : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM : $674.72 million compared to the $682.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $674.72 million compared to the $682.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Distribution fees : $539 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $553.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $539 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $553.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenues- Net investment income : $920 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $833.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $920 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $833.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges : $493 million versus $373.8 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.

: $493 million versus $373.8 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $130 million compared to the $134.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $130 million compared to the $134.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees : $2.81 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $2.81 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues- Asset Management- Other : $7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- Asset Management : $906 million versus $892.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $906 million versus $892.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenues- Eliminations: $-378 million versus $-361.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>

Shares of Ameriprise have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.