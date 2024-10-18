Ameriprise (AMP) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) will announce quarterly earnings of $8.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.3 billion, increasing 9.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ameriprise metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $878.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' should arrive at $393.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $129.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' will reach $2.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $1.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $990.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total assets Under Management and Administration' will reach $1.46 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' to reach $546.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $440.70 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' to come in at $655.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $587.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Administration' will likely reach $301.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $242.34 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' at $543.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $444.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' reaching $969.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $816.02 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of total advisors' of 10,410. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,258 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>



Ameriprise shares have witnessed a change of +12.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.