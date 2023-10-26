Ameriprise (AMP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP third-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings (excluding unlocking) of $7.68 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.58. The bottom line reflects a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were aided by revenue growth, along with higher assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances. However, an increase in expenses was a negative.



After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $872 million or $8.14 per share, down from $1.06 billion or $9.41 per share in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $803.8 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

On an operating basis, adjusted total net revenues were $3.91 billion, up 10% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion.



On a GAAP basis, net revenues were $3.93 billion, growing 13% year over year.



Adjusted operating expenses totaled $2.96 billion, which increased 18% year over year. We had projected the same to be $3.09 billion.



Total AUM and AUA increased 12% year over year to $1.23 trillion. The rise reflected strong client net inflows and market appreciation. Our estimate for the metric was $1.28 trillion.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, Ameriprise repurchased 1.5 million shares for $520 million.

Our Take

Elevated expenses (mainly due to technology upgrades) will likely continue to hurt AMP’s bottom line. However, Ameriprise is well-positioned for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust AUM balance and business-restructuring initiatives.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $10.91 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.52. Also, the figure reflects an increase of 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues and higher non-operating income. Further, the AUM balance witnessed improvement. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind for BLK.



Invesco’s IVZ third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. The bottom line, however, rose 2.9% from the prior-year quarter.



IVZ’s results were hurt by a rise in operating expenses and lower revenues. Nevertheless, an increase in the AUM balance on decent inflows aided the results to some extent.

