Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $10.72 per share, indicating an increase of 17.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.79 billion, representing an increase of 10.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ameriprise metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' should come in at $2.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Distribution fees' at $579.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income' to reach $819.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' reaching $367.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $148.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Asset Management- Other revenues' stands at $5.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Assets Under Administration' will reach $365.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $331.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' to come in at $690.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $654.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Management, Administration and Advisement' will reach $1.72 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Management' will likely reach $1.35 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Advice & Wealth Management - Total wrap ending assets' should arrive at $707.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $615.19 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' of $721.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $611.33 million.

Shares of Ameriprise have demonstrated returns of +12.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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