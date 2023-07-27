Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP second-quarter 2023 adjusted operating earnings of $7.44 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.29. The bottom line reflects a rise of 30% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were aided by growth in revenues, along with higher assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances. However, an increase in expenses was a negative.



After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $890 million or $8.21 per share, up from $614 million or $5.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

On an operating basis, adjusted total net revenues were $3.83 billion, up 10% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 billion.



On a GAAP basis, net revenues were $3.88 billion, growing 11% year over year.



Adjusted operating expenses totaled $2.80 billion, which increased 6% year over year. We had projected the same to be $2.78 billion.



Total AUM and AUA increased 9% year over year to $1.28 trillion. The rise reflected strong client net inflows and market appreciation. Our estimate for the metric was $1.25 trillion.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, Ameriprise repurchased 1.6 million shares for $492 million.



Concurrently, it authorized an additional $3.5 billion worth of repurchase plan through Sep 30, 2025. As of Jul 25, 2023, the company had $0.5 billion worth of shares left to be repurchased under its January 2022 authorization.

Our Take

Elevated expenses (mainly due to technology upgrades) will likely continue to hurt AMP’s bottom line. However, Ameriprise is well-positioned for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust AUM balance and business-restructuring initiatives.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Ameriprise currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $9.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.47. However, the figure reflects an increase of 26% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



BLK’s results benefited from a decline in expenses and higher non-operating income. Further, the AUM balance witnessed improvement. However, lower revenues acted as a headwind.



Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line plunged 20.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were hurt by a rise in operating expenses and lower revenues. Nevertheless, an increase in AUM balance aided IVZ’s results to some extent.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.