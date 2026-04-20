Ameriprise (AMP) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $10.20 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ameriprise metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' should arrive at $2.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Distribution fees' of $561.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $814.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' will likely reach $388.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $138.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Asset Management- Other revenues' to come in at $5.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Assets Under Administration' reaching $350.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $314.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' will reach $662.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $621.38 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Assets Under Management, Administration and Advisement' to reach $1.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.49 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $1.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.15 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Advice & Wealth Management - Total wrap ending assets' will reach $672.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $572.77 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' should come in at $659.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $569.14 million.

Shares of Ameriprise have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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