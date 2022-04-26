Ameriprise (AMP) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Hikes Dividend by 11%

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP first-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings per share of $5.98 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.93. The bottom line reflects a rise of 10% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were aided by growth in revenues and solid improvement in the assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balance. However, increase in expenses was a headwind.



After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $761 million or $6.55 per share, up from $437 million or $3.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

On an operating basis, adjusted total net revenues were $3.6 billion, up 10% year over year. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion. On a GAAP basis, net revenues were $3.66 billion, up 9%.



Adjusted operating expenses totaled $2.8 billion, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.



Driven by solid client flows in the Advice & Wealth and the Asset Management segments, total AUM and AUA were $1.34 trillion, up 17% year over year.

Capital Deployments

In the reported quarter, Ameriprise repurchased 1.4 million shares for $429 million.



Concurrent with the earnings release, the company announced an 11% dividend hike. The dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid out on May 20 to shareholders on record as of May 9.

Our Take

Ameriprise’s solid AUM balance, diversified investment portfolio and business-restructuring efforts are expected to aid profitability. However, rising expenses make us apprehensive.



Ameriprise currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.52 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.92. The figure reflects a rise of 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Moreover, long-term net inflows supported growth in the AUM balance.



SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.36 per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line reflects a 53% jump from the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter comprised a one-time early termination fee of $88 million or 47 cents per share, which was included in information processing and software servicing fees.



SEIC’s Results were aided by revenue growth and an increase in AUM balance. These were offset by a rise in expenses.

