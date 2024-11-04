News & Insights

Ameriprise Acquires 5.16% Stake in Alphawave IP

November 04, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has acquired a significant 5.16% stake in Alphawave IP Group, marking a notable move in the semiconductor industry. This acquisition underscores Ameriprise’s strategic interest in expanding its footprint within tech sectors. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects potential shifts in market dynamics and investment trends.

