Amerigo's (ARREF) Minera Valle Central Mine Resumes Operations

Amerigo Resources ARREF announced that the Minera Valle Central (“MVC”) mine started production after being disrupted by unprecedented levels of rainfall in Chile. This has been possible after pumping out 2.2 million cubic meters of water that had accumulated at the Cauquenes historical tailings deposit. The mine’s copper output for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be 11.1 million pounds.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as byproducts at its 100% owned MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente, the world's largest underground copper mine.

In the second quarter of 2023, MVC produced 13.6 million pounds of copper, down 9% year over year. This was due to a planned eight-day annual plant maintenance and an unexpected shutdown that started on Jun 23, 2023, and continued till the end of the quarter. This was caused by extraordinary flooding that disconnected MVC from Chile’s central power grid.

The disconnect with the power grid continued till Jul 21. Despite this, MVC produced 90,000 pounds of copper per day from Jul 6 to Jul 21, mitigating the negative production impacts of the flooding. On Jul 21, 2023, MVC reconnected to the power grid, and it resumed normal operations on Jul 22, 2023.

To factor in this unexpected shutdown, Amerigo lowered its 2023 copper production guidance to 60.5 million pounds. Of this, 13.8 million pounds were expected to be produced in the third quarter of 2023 and 16.6 million pounds in the fourth quarter.

However, Amerigo’s woes were far from over. Heavy and sustained rainfall in Chile from Aug 19 to Sept 10 impacted MVC’s operations again. The cumulative rainfall in Chile so far this year has surpassed the combined rainfall of the last two years. All pumping equipment had to be diverted to remove water from Cauquenes rather than providing historic tailings to the concentrator.

Due to this setback, on Sep 9, 2023, ARREF revised MVC’s copper production for the third quarter to 11.1 million pounds from the prior stated 13.8 million pounds. With the rainy season in Chile expected to have officially ended and no heavy rains seen lately, Amerigo has maintained its copper output target at 16.6 million pounds for the fourth quarter. The company is evaluating all options to increase production in the quarter.

Per the company, with a stronger U.S. dollar against the Chilean peso and an untapped $15 million working capital line of credit, ARREF’s capital strategy is in place.

Price Performance

Shares of Amerigo have gained 49.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 57.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

