Amerigo Resources Signs Three-Year Labour Agreement At Chile Operation

(RTTNews) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO), a producer of copper and molybdenum, on Thursday said it has signed a three-year collective labour agreement with the 210-member operators union of Minera Valle Central (MVC), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.

The agreement, effective October 29, 2025, through October 29, 2028, provides operational stability over the next three years.

