Amerigo Resources Ltd. Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.66 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $2.78 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $52.48 million from $45.44 million last year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.66 Mln. vs. $2.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $52.48 Mln vs. $45.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.