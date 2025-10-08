Amerigo Resources Copper Production Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO), Wednesday announced operational results for the third quarter from Minera Valle Central, the company's fully owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.

For the period ended September 30, 2025, the copper production declined to 14.6 million pounds from 16.27 million pounds last year.

The company attributed the decline in production to lower fresh tailings throughput following an accident at the El Teniente mine. Notably, MVC did not receive fresh tailings for ten days in August while El Teniente's mine operations were fully suspended.

The company anticipates copper production to be between 2 and 5 percent below guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

Tuesday, Amerigo's stock closed at C$2.81, up 3.31 percent on the Toronto.

