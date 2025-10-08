Markets

Amerigo Resources Copper Production Declines In Q3

October 08, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO), Wednesday announced operational results for the third quarter from Minera Valle Central, the company's fully owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.

For the period ended September 30, 2025, the copper production declined to 14.6 million pounds from 16.27 million pounds last year.

The company attributed the decline in production to lower fresh tailings throughput following an accident at the El Teniente mine. Notably, MVC did not receive fresh tailings for ten days in August while El Teniente's mine operations were fully suspended.

The company anticipates copper production to be between 2 and 5 percent below guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

Tuesday, Amerigo's stock closed at C$2.81, up 3.31 percent on the Toronto.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
