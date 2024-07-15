Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Amerigo Resources (ARREF) ending at $1.29, denoting a -1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had gained 16.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 350% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $48.77 million, showing a 52.22% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $193.3 million, which would represent changes of +750% and +22.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% higher. At present, Amerigo Resources boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Amerigo Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.58, so one might conclude that Amerigo Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ARREF has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

