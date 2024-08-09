Is Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amerigo Resources (ARREF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amerigo Resources is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amerigo Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARREF's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ARREF has returned about 12.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Amerigo Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Element Solutions (ESI). The stock has returned 7.9% year-to-date.

In Element Solutions' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amerigo Resources belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.7% so far this year, so ARREF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Element Solutions belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved -20.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Amerigo Resources and Element Solutions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.