Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Amerigo Resources (ARREF) standing at $1.12, reflecting a -1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had lost 1.48% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.83% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amerigo Resources in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 350% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $48.77 million, showing a 52.22% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $193.3 million, signifying shifts of +750% and +22.76%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.25% upward. Amerigo Resources presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Amerigo Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.66, which means Amerigo Resources is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ARREF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ARREF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.