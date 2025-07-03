Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Amerigo Resources (ARREF) was down 1.5% at $1.65. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had gained 22.21% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 16.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of +75% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Amerigo Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amerigo Resources is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.59 for its industry.

We can also see that ARREF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ARREF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

