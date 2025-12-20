Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Price Target Increased by 36.44% to 3.49

The average one-year price target for Amerigo Resources (OTCPK:ARREF) has been revised to $3.49 / share. This is an increase of 36.44% from the prior estimate of $2.56 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.45 to a high of $3.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.53% from the latest reported closing price of $1.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerigo Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARREF is 0.32%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 21,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 18,173K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,554K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 460K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARREF by 24.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 268K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 200K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing a decrease of 19.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARREF by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.