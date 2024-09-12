Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Amerigo Resources (ARREF) ended the recent trading session at $1.18, demonstrating a +0.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had lost 1.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming release. On that day, Amerigo Resources is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $46.44 million, indicating a 53.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ARREF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $197.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +800% and +25.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Amerigo Resources possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Amerigo Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.04.

It is also worth noting that ARREF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

