Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amerigo Resources (ARREF) closed at $1.31 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had gained 11.3% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting a 175% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $46.13 million, indicating a 52.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $190.7 million, indicating changes of +600% and +21.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amerigo Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 22.22% decrease. Amerigo Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Amerigo Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.24, so one might conclude that Amerigo Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ARREF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Non Ferrous industry stood at 0.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.