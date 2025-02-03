Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Amerigo Resources (ARREF) closed at $1.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.2%.

The copper and molybdenum mining company's stock has climbed by 3.6% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.86% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $49.52 million, reflecting a 16.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amerigo Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Amerigo Resources presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Amerigo Resources is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.11.

Meanwhile, ARREF's PEG ratio is currently 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.