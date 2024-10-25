Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Amerigo Resources (ARREF) closed at $1.27, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had lost 4.12% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 175% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $46.13 million, showing a 52.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $190.7 million, signifying shifts of +600% and +21.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amerigo Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.69% increase. At present, Amerigo Resources boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Amerigo Resources is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.21.

We can also see that ARREF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Non Ferrous industry stood at 0.82 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.