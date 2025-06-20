Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Amerigo Resources (ARREF) closed at $1.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

The copper and molybdenum mining company's stock has climbed by 8.41% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amerigo Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.21 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of +75% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amerigo Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Amerigo Resources is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.38.

We can also see that ARREF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.