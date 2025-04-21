Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Amerigo Resources (ARREF) ending at $1.20, denoting a +0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.36% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had lost 10.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.04, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $49.44 million, indicating a 10.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ARREF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $202 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75% and +4.79%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Amerigo Resources is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Amerigo Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.86 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ARREF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARREF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

