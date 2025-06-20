Markets
UGI

AmeriGas Propane To Sell Its Assets In Hawaii To Isle Gas

June 20, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., a retail propane distributor and a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Corporation (UGI), said on Friday that it has inked a deal to sell  certain of its assets in Hawaii to Isle Gas.

The transaction, to be closed in the fourth quarter, includes the sale of around 750,000 gallons of propane storage facilities and multiple delivery fleets used to serve customers throughout Hawaii.

Mike Sharp, President of AmeriGas, said: "This divestiture reflects our commitment to maximize value through our unwavering focus on driving better operational and financial performance coupled with strategic portfolio management. Exiting the Hawaii operations allows us to concentrate our resources and supply infrastructure on markets where we can achieve superior operational results and deliver enhanced customer value."

AmeriGas will use the proceeds from this transaction to repay debt.

Isle Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of AMF Hawaii Investment Holdings, LLC, managedby Argo Infrastructure Partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.