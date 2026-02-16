Americold Stock Down 40% This Past Year, so Why Did One Fund Just Invest $3 Million?

Key Points

Barington Companies Management initiated a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter, buying up 300,000 shares.

The quarter-end position value increased by $3.86 million due to the share purchase.

Americold position represents 2.53% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 12, 2026, Barington Companies Management disclosed a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), acquiring 300,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $3.86 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, Barington Companies Management reported establishing a new position in Americold Realty Trust by purchasing 300,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake stood at $3.86 million, reflecting the share purchase.

What else to know

This was a new position; Americold now accounts for 2.53% of Barington Companies Management’s 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: M: $28.66 million (18.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: MATW: $26.12 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSE: VSCO: $23.02 million (15.1% of AUM) NYSE: BILL: $21.27 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE: GIL: $15.94 million (10.5% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, COLD shares were priced at $12.34, down 38.7% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 51.6 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.61 billion Net Income (TTM) ($62.42 million) Dividend Yield 7.46% Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $12.34

Company snapshot

Americold Realty Trust operates temperature-controlled warehouses, providing refrigerated storage and logistics services for food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers.

The company operates a global network of temperature-controlled warehouses that are an integral component of the supply chain for food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers.

It serves food manufacturers, processors, distributors, and retailers requiring large-scale, reliable cold storage and logistics infrastructure.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on temperature-controlled warehousing, with over 185 facilities and more than 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage capacity. The company leverages its scale and integrated logistics network to provide essential infrastructure for the global food supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

Cold storage does not sound exciting until food inflation, supply chain fragility and inventory management become front-page issues.



Americold generated $664 million in third quarter revenue, down 2% year over year, and produced $148 million in core EBITDA, which was 6% the previous year’s levels. In a statement alongside earnings, CEO Rob Chambers was optimistic, saying the firm si exploring ways to drive occupancy, which fell year over year in both economic and physical terms. Leverage and refinancing risk have also weighed on sentiment, contributing to a nearly 39% share price decline over the past year.



Within a portfolio led by retail, consumer and technology names such as Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret, BILL and Gildan, this position introduces a real asset component tied to long term food demand rather than discretionary spending. At 2.53% of assets, it’s meaningful but not dominant. Ultimately, the question is whether operational improvements and better occupancy can stabilize earnings. If cash flow normalizes and debt metrics improve, today’s discounted valuation could reflect cyclical pessimism rather than structural weakness.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bill Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

