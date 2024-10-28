Americold Realty Trust price target raised to $28 from $25 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to $28 from $25 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the U.S. real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure sector.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.