Americold Realty Trust price target lowered to $26 from $28 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to $26 from $28 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the real estate investment trust and communications infrastructure space post earnings.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.