Americold Realty Trust price target lowered to $25 from $30 at Citi

December 04, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Citi analyst Nick Joseph lowered the firm’s price target on Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to $25 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm, which is updating its model to reflect Q3 results, notes that its 2025 AFFO per share estimate decreases to $1.58 from $1.60, reflecting modest revenue growth and tougher expense comps following better controls in 2024.

