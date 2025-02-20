AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $COLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST ($COLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $666,440,000, missing estimates of $697,707,030 by $-31,267,030.

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,836 shares for an estimated $41,567.

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST Government Contracts

We have seen $48,978,272 of award payments to $COLD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

