Americold Realty Trust Declares $0.23 Dividend for Second Quarter of 2025, Reflecting 5% Year-over-Year Increase

Americold Realty Trust announces a Q2 2025 dividend of $0.23 per share, reflecting a 5% increase from last year.

Quiver AI Summary

Americold Realty Trust has announced a dividend of $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2025, maintaining the same amount as the first quarter and representing a 5% increase from the previous year. The dividend will be paid in cash on July 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. Americold, a leader in temperature-controlled logistics and warehouse management, currently owns and operates 238 facilities with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage across multiple continents, playing a crucial role in the supply chain for food products.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a dividend of $0.23 per share, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

5% increase in the dividend compared to the previous year, indicating growth in the company's financial performance.

Consistent dividend payment reflects a stable and reliable income stream for investors.

Americold's position as a leader in temperature-controlled logistics highlights its importance in the supply chain, potentially attracting more investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any details regarding financial performance beyond the dividend declaration, which may lead to concerns about the company's overall financial health or growth prospects.

The lack of any mention of significant operational challenges or market conditions could raise questions among investors about the company's future performance and strategic direction.

While the dividend increase is positive, it remains to be seen if the company can sustain this growth amid potential economic fluctuations or competitive pressures in the logistics sector.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by Americold Realty Trust for Q2 2025?

Americold Realty Trust has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be payable to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

How does the Q2 2025 dividend compare to last year?

The dividend reflects a 5% increase from the prior year, maintaining consistency with the dividend for Q1 2025.

What services does Americold Realty Trust provide?

Americold specializes in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, focusing on temperature-controlled warehouses.

How many warehouses does Americold Realty Trust operate?

Americold owns and/or operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COLD Insider Trading Activity

$COLD insiders have traded $COLD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE F. JR. CHAPPELLE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $1,978,569

JAY WELLS (EVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $179,120

ROBERT E. HARRIS (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,934 shares for an estimated $66,469.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $COLD stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, GA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2025, payable to holders of the Company’s common stock. This is consistent with the dividend for the first quarter of 2025 and reflects an increase of 5% from the prior year. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.







About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.







Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.







Contacts:







Americold Realty Trust, Inc.





Investor Relations





Telephone: 678-459-1959





Email:



investor.relations@americold.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.