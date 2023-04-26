Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.90, changing hands as low as $28.84 per share. Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.49 per share, with $32.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.93.

