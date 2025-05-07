Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $669.39 million, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Americold Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' to come in at $597.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will likely reach $10.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' will reach $336.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' will reach $261.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transportation services' should arrive at $58.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $90.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $92.10 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Americold Realty Trust have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

