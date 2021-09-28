Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.75, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $29.75, representing a -27.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.85 and a 0.03% increase over the 52 week low of $29.74.

COLD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.37%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cold Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

