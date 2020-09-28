Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.8, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $35.8, representing a -13.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.29 and a 53.65% increase over the 52 week low of $23.30.

COLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.13%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

