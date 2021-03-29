Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $38.94, representing a -5.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.29 and a 40.22% increase over the 52 week low of $27.77.

COLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.29%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to COLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COLD as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 17.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COLD at 11.75%.

