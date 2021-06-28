Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.1, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $39.1, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.29 and a 18.7% increase over the 52 week low of $32.94.

COLD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and KE Holdings Inc (BEKE). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.07%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COLD as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (COLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COLD at 10.7%.

