Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that COLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.81, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $32.81, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.85 and a 17.7% increase over the 52 week low of $27.88.

COLD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.3. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.8%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cold Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

