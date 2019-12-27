Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that COLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.52, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COLD was $34.52, representing a -14.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.42 and a 41.65% increase over the 52 week low of $24.37.

COLD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). COLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports COLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.52%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COLD as a top-10 holding:

Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPO with an increase of 2.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COLD at 3.61%.

