Americold Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COLD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.38, changing hands as low as $33.98 per share. Americold Realty Trust shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLD's low point in its 52 week range is $24.57 per share, with $40.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.34.

