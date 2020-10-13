Markets
COLD

Americold Realty To Buy Agro Merchants From Oaktree Capital For $1.74 Bln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - REIT Americold Realty Trust (COLD) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Agro Merchants Group from an investor group led by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for a total of $1.74 billion.

The consideration consists of $554.3 million in Americold common shares, $519 million in cash, repayment of approximately $560 million of in-place Agro debt and assumption of approximately $110 million of in-place Agro capital leases and sale leaseback financing obligations.

The acquisition, subject to customary and regulatory closing conditions, is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021.

Americold expects this transaction to expands its strategic footprint into Europe and positions it to more effectively serve multinational customers on a global scale.

The deal is expected to be modestly accretive in 2021 with significant long term benefits and value creation through the operational integration of an aggregated portfolio.

Upon closing, Americold's portfolio, including owned and managed sites, will consist of 229 facilities totaling approximately 1.35 billion refrigerated cubic feet, with a global network spanning four continents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular