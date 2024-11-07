Americold Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth and Investments

The latest announcement is out from Americold Realty ( (COLD) ).

Americold Realty Trust, a leader in temperature-controlled logistics, reported strong third-quarter 2024 results with double-digit growth in Same Store NOI and record service margins, despite a slight revenue dip. The company announced a significant $148 million automation investment in Dallas-Fort Worth and raised $500 million through a public bond offering. These strategic moves aim to bolster Americold’s market position and deliver sustainable returns to stakeholders.

