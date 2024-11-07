News & Insights

Americold Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth and Investments

November 07, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Americold Realty ( (COLD) ).

Americold Realty Trust, a leader in temperature-controlled logistics, reported strong third-quarter 2024 results with double-digit growth in Same Store NOI and record service margins, despite a slight revenue dip. The company announced a significant $148 million automation investment in Dallas-Fort Worth and raised $500 million through a public bond offering. These strategic moves aim to bolster Americold’s market position and deliver sustainable returns to stakeholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

