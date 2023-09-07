America's Patriotic Brand Stock Rises 103% On Being Considered As Alternative To Liberty Safe

(RTTNews) - Shares of America's Patriotic Brand (AREB) are rising 103.35 percent on Thursday after experiencing a surge in interest from safe dealers and customers seeking alternatives to Liberty Safe products. American Rebel's subsidiary, Champion Safe, has become the epicenter of this groundswell, fielding a multitude of inquiries from individuals and businesses alike.

America's Patriotic Brand is currently trading at $1.82, up $0.92 or 103.35 percent. The stock opened its trading at $1.23 after closing Wednesday's trading at $0.89. The stock has traded between $0.88 and $21.75 in the past 52-week period.

On Wednesday, Liberty Safe revealed that the FBI had asked for the access code to a safe on August 30. Liberty Safe provided the code after confirming the existence of a valid warrant.

This safe is owned by Nathan Hughes, a 34-year-old individual who is facing charges of felony civil disorder and multiple misdemeanors in connection with the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Following this disclosure, Liberty Safe has experienced significant criticism and opposition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.