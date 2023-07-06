America's Most Expensive Housing Markets – 2023 Study

With home prices increasing by 20% or more in some places and decreasing by 15% or more in others just over the last year, the home-price volatility of the last few years is settling asymmetrically.

To help Americans evaluate their best options when it comes to housing – whether they're looking to buy or sell – SmartAsset examined housing price growth from May 2022 to May 2023 and ranked 532 housing markets from most to least expensive.

America's 10 most expensive housing markets are in California. Thirty-five California cities have an average home price over $1 million. And homes in top-ranked Palo Alto average more than $3 million. East coast cities, by contrast, don't crack the top 70 in our study.

The top 70 most expensive housing markets all decreased in price.

Home prices in San Francisco dropped 13% over the last year.

The average home price in Florida is $394,000, 5% higher than last year.

Texas home prices increased only by 1% year over year.

Home prices increased by more than 10% since last year in these cities. Hartford, CT homes got 20% more expensive over the last year, more than any other city. Deerfield Beach, FL; Fayetteville, NC; Camden and Trenton, NJ; Warner Robins and Savannah, GA; Brownsville and Tyler, TX; and Iowa City, IA all saw large home price increases. Every one of these areas has an average home price lower than $300,000.

Palo Alto, CA

The average home price in Palo Alto outpaces other housing markets at $3.16 million. This is 12.8% lower than in May 2022, when the average price was nearly half a million dollars more at $3.62 million. Meanwhile, rents in Palo Alto increased by 3.58% to $4,440 monthly. Newport Beach, CA

Home prices in this city of 85,000 average $2.95 million. Compared with Palo Alto, prices stayed semi stable over the last year, dropping by 1.7%, or roughly $50,000. During the same timeframe, rents increased by 3.7% to $3,915 per month. Sunnyvale, CA

Sunnyvale homes have decreased in price by roughly 8.2% between May 2022 and May 2023, dropping from $2 million to $1.83 million. With approximately 150,000 residents, city rents here increased by 2.4% to a monthly average of $3,353. Mountain View, CA

Mountain View homes are almost $17,000 cheaper than those in Sunnyvale. The average price in May 2023 was just under $1.82 million, after dropping by $232,000 – just over 11%. Meanwhile, rents increased by 1.56% to $3,613 monthly. Redwood City, CA

Redwood City has roughly 82,000 residents, and home prices here average $1.68 million. Prices, however, dropped by 9% when compared year over year. And rent averages $3,558 per month. Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara home prices decreased by 4.1% from 2022 to 2023. The average home here costs $1.65 million, down from $1.72 million. Meanwhile, rent increased 2.67% over the same time, jumping to $4,206 per month. Santa Monica, CA

Home prices in Santa Monica dropped by 7% over the last year, while rents increased 3.5%. The average home will now cost you $1.64 million. And monthly rent averages $3,670 per month. Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton homes cost $1.55 million on average as of May 2023, which is down 12% since last year – one of the biggest drops across the study. Meanwhile, rents dropped by less than 1%, averaging $3,155 per month. San Ramon, CA

Home prices in San Ramon dropped 10% since last year, bringing the average value down from $1.70 million to $1.53 million. At the same time, monthly rent prices dropped by just $21 to $3,388. Santa Clara, CA

Heading into this summer, home values in Santa Clara averaged $1.51 million, which is an 8.5% drop over last year when the average was $1.65 million. Average rent prices, on the other hand, increased 3.78% to $3,407 per month.

This study examined available data for cities with a population of 65,000 or higher. Population data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2021. Home value data for May 2023 and May 2022 comes from Zillow's ZHVI All Homes Index for single-family homes, condos and coops, smoothed and seasonally adjusted.

Consider the benefits of renting.

Shop around for interest rates.

Talk with an advisor. A financial advisor can help you set a budget, save for a down payment and ensure your home purchase aligns with your overall financial plan.

